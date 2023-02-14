Olympic Management & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Olympic Oil Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Olympic Management & Financial Services standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Olympic Oil Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra is the 'Friendship Ambassador' of Switzerland
Mid East Portfolio Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Olympic Management & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-100.00-350.00 -PBDT0-0.05 100 PBT-0.01-0.05 80 NP-0.01-0.05 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU