Rama Phosphates standalone net profit declines 62.20% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rama Phosphates standalone net profit declines 39.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit declines 70.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Paradeep Phosphates slides as Q2 PAT declines 71% YoY
Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 41.24% in the December 2022 quarter
S.M. Gold Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 13.41% to Rs 207.90 croreNet profit of Rama Phosphates declined 62.20% to Rs 8.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.41% to Rs 207.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 240.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales207.90240.10 -13 OPM %7.4313.48 -PBDT13.8930.68 -55 PBT11.4728.53 -60 NP8.1221.48 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU