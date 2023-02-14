Rama Phosphates standalone net profit declines 62.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.41% to Rs 207.90 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates declined 62.20% to Rs 8.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.41% to Rs 207.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 240.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.207.90240.107.4313.4813.8930.6811.4728.538.1221.48

