Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.58 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Rama Phosphates standalone net profit declines 62.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.41% to Rs 207.90 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates declined 62.20% to Rs 8.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.41% to Rs 207.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 240.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales207.90240.10 -13 OPM %7.4313.48 -PBDT13.8930.68 -55 PBT11.4728.53 -60 NP8.1221.48 -62

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:56 IST

