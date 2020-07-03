Omaxe Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Quess Corp Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2020.

Omaxe Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 103 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 345.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48057 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 155.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89219 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shed 4.93% to Rs 40.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd pared 4.92% to Rs 98.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

