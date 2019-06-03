Omkar Speciality Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.92 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Omkar Speciality Chemicals secures process patent from Indian Patent Office
Omkar Speciality Chemicals receives Indian process patent for preparation of Halquinol product
Indofil forms JV with Italian firm Reagens to manufacture speciality chemicals
Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Himadri Speciality Chemical FY'19 profit up 31 pc at Rs 324 cr
-
Sales decline 67.36% to Rs 12.14 croreNet Loss of Omkar Speciality Chemicals reported to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 53.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 67.36% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 103.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 78.42% to Rs 42.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 197.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.1437.19 -67 42.65197.64 -78 OPM %7.83-120.22 --3.05-21.94 - PBDT-0.88-50.65 98 -13.46-65.80 80 PBT-2.81-53.06 95 -21.45-73.96 71 NP-4.92-53.51 91 -16.87-103.97 84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU