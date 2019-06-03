JUST IN
Wisec Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Om Metals Infraprojects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.38% to Rs 53.35 crore

Net loss of Om Metals Infraprojects reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 12.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.38% to Rs 53.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.96% to Rs 16.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.88% to Rs 215.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 294.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales53.35107.51 -50 215.14294.24 -27 OPM %0.9624.53 -9.8420.53 - PBDT6.5528.29 -77 36.6771.63 -49 PBT4.0325.12 -84 26.6259.63 -55 NP-0.5112.30 PL 16.0443.30 -63

