Silver Oak (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.09 croreNet loss of Silver Oak (India) reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.36% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 0.450.73 -38 OPM %-955.56-211.11 --320.00-87.67 - PBDT-0.98-0.29 -238 -1.85-1.05 -76 PBT-0.99-0.32 -209 -1.94-1.14 -70 NP-1.110.17 PL -1.95-0.51 -282
