Mukesh Babu Financial Services standalone net profit declines 60.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 334.68% to Rs 5.39 crore

Net profit of declined 60.76% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 334.68% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.91% to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 11.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5.391.2411.1910.4293.5183.8790.6290.980.711.003.908.770.690.983.818.690.621.583.647.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)