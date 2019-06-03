Mukesh Babu Financial Services standalone net profit declines 60.76% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 334.68% to Rs 5.39 croreNet profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services declined 60.76% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 334.68% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.91% to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 11.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.391.24 335 11.1910.42 7 OPM %93.5183.87 -90.6290.98 - PBDT0.711.00 -29 3.908.77 -56 PBT0.690.98 -30 3.818.69 -56 NP0.621.58 -61 3.647.73 -53
