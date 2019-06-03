Shri Krishna Devcon standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 46.92% to Rs 4.05 crore

Net profit of declined 78.57% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.92% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.57% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 48.26% to Rs 16.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

4.057.6316.9832.8215.3122.0234.1623.610.040.672.914.5200.622.734.320.030.141.922.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)