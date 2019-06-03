Shri Krishna Devcon standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 46.92% to Rs 4.05 crore

Net profit of Shri Krishna Devcon declined 78.57% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.92% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.57% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 48.26% to Rs 16.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.057.63 -47 16.9832.82 -48 OPM %15.3122.02 -34.1623.61 - PBDT0.040.67 -94 2.914.52 -36 PBT00.62 -100 2.734.32 -37 NP0.030.14 -79 1.922.98 -36

