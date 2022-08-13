ONGC Q1 PAT jumps 3.5x YoY to Rs 15,206 crore

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation reported a standalone net profit of Rs 15,206 crore in Q1 FY23, which is significantly higher as compared with Rs 4,335 crore recorded in Q1 FY22.
Net revenue increased by 83.8% YoY to Rs 42320.72 crore during the quarter.
ONGC recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 20342.97 crore in Q1 FY23. It had reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 6750.17 crore in the same period last year.
While the company's net crude oil price realization was $108.54 per barrel (up 65.5% YoY), gas price realization was $6.10 per mmbtu (up 240.8% YoY) in the first quarter.
ONGC's crude oil production rose by 3.2% to 4.742 MMT in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. Gas production during the period under review was 5.216 BCM, up by 2.1% on YoY basis.
Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, contributing around 71% to Indian domestic production. It has in-house service capabilities in all areas of exploration and production of oil & gas and related oil-field services. The Government of India held 58.91% stake in ONGC as of June 2022.
The scrip jumped 4.94% to end at Rs 139.25 on the BSE yesterday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU