OnMobile Global consolidated net profit declines 48.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.31% to Rs 143.29 croreNet profit of OnMobile Global declined 48.26% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.31% to Rs 143.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.52% to Rs 18.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.57% to Rs 593.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 635.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales143.29148.20 -3 593.86635.61 -7 OPM %5.358.33 -4.9810.22 - PBDT10.3720.75 -50 58.5477.11 -24 PBT4.549.20 -51 31.3229.20 7 NP2.234.31 -48 18.9011.35 67
