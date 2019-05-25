OnMobile Global consolidated net profit declines 48.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.31% to Rs 143.29 crore

Net profit of declined 48.26% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.31% to Rs 143.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.52% to Rs 18.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.57% to Rs 593.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 635.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

