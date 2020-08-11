OnMobile Global consolidated net profit rises 701.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 146.02 croreNet profit of OnMobile Global rose 701.79% to Rs 17.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 146.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 143.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.93% to Rs 27.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.61% to Rs 572.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 593.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales146.02143.29 2 572.42593.86 -4 OPM %7.995.35 -6.654.98 - PBDT18.7810.37 81 53.7958.54 -8 PBT15.274.54 236 35.2731.32 13 NP17.882.23 702 27.5818.90 46
