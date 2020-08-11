OnMobile Global consolidated net profit rises 701.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 146.02 crore

Net profit of OnMobile Global rose 701.79% to Rs 17.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 146.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 143.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.93% to Rs 27.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.61% to Rs 572.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 593.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

146.02143.29572.42593.867.995.356.654.9818.7810.3753.7958.5415.274.5435.2731.3217.882.2327.5818.90

