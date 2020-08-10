JUST IN
TGV Sraac standalone net profit declines 65.26% in the June 2020 quarter
Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 13.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.91% to Rs 2480.14 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 13.19% to Rs 329.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 379.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.91% to Rs 2480.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3302.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2480.143302.79 -25 OPM %27.7428.69 -PBDT742.80930.34 -20 PBT442.65502.04 -12 NP329.60379.67 -13

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 18:17 IST

