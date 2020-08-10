Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 13.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.91% to Rs 2480.14 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 13.19% to Rs 329.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 379.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.91% to Rs 2480.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3302.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2480.143302.7927.7428.69742.80930.34442.65502.04329.60379.67

