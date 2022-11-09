Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 89.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.96% to Rs 110.11 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 89.62% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.96% to Rs 110.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.110.1172.942.879.953.7511.130.488.610.585.59

