Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 89.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.96% to Rs 110.11 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 89.62% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.96% to Rs 110.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales110.1172.94 51 OPM %2.879.95 -PBDT3.7511.13 -66 PBT0.488.61 -94 NP0.585.59 -90

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 12:56 IST

