Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 89.62% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 87.77% in the June 2022 quarter
Board of Onward Technologies approves change in directorate
Market turns range bound; Sensex adds 442 pts
Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.04% in the September 2022 quarter
InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.26% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 50.96% to Rs 110.11 croreNet profit of Onward Technologies declined 89.62% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.96% to Rs 110.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales110.1172.94 51 OPM %2.879.95 -PBDT3.7511.13 -66 PBT0.488.61 -94 NP0.585.59 -90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU