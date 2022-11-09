JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NRB Bearings slumps after Q2 PAT drops 47% YoY

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Goodluck India standalone net profit rises 19.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.74% to Rs 774.96 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 19.62% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.74% to Rs 774.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 626.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales774.96626.28 24 OPM %6.136.96 -PBDT35.9629.88 20 PBT27.9622.80 23 NP20.3617.02 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 12:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU