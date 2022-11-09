Goodluck India standalone net profit rises 19.62% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.74% to Rs 774.96 croreNet profit of Goodluck India rose 19.62% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.74% to Rs 774.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 626.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales774.96626.28 24 OPM %6.136.96 -PBDT35.9629.88 20 PBT27.9622.80 23 NP20.3617.02 20
