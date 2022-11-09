BLS Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreBLS Infotech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-400.00-400.00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
