Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 22.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.22% to Rs 67.90 crore

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings declined 22.01% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 67.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.67.9071.6414.4216.149.4211.956.428.955.426.95

