Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.25% to Rs 5.85 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.25% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.854.004.446.500.160.200.040.060.030.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)