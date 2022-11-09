Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 46.25% to Rs 5.85 croreNet profit of Vinayak Polycon International declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.25% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.854.00 46 OPM %4.446.50 -PBDT0.160.20 -20 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.030.06 -50
