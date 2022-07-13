Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 10.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 71.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14936 shares

K E C International Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 July 2022.

Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 10.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 71.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14936 shares. The stock lost 0.50% to Rs.1,562.00. Volumes stood at 9933 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd notched up volume of 66.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.52% to Rs.447.95. Volumes stood at 1.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd saw volume of 9.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59501 shares. The stock increased 5.72% to Rs.418.95. Volumes stood at 50734 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd clocked volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15879 shares. The stock gained 4.43% to Rs.2,771.75. Volumes stood at 12188 shares in the last session.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64607 shares. The stock increased 6.19% to Rs.697.85. Volumes stood at 75737 shares in the last session.

