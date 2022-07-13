Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 92.15 points or 2.08% at 4334.78 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.91%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.43%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.98%), Adani Power Ltd (down 2.13%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.52%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.26%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 0.91%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.9%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.71%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 321.43 or 0.6% at 53565.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.25 points or 0.54% at 15971.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.37 points or 0.02% at 25776.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.43 points or 0.19% at 8028.4.

On BSE,1594 shares were trading in green, 1641 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)