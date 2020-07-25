SVA India consolidated net profit declines 79.31% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of SVA India declined 79.31% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.140.16 -13 1.441.32 9 OPM %-14.29-100.00 -30.56-6.06 - PBDT0.140.59 -76 -0.150.07 PL PBT0.130.58 -78 -0.190.03 PL NP0.120.58 -79 -0.190.02 PL

