Orient Cement to acquire 26% stake in AMPSolar Systems

-
ALSO READ
India Has Increased Installed Renewable Energy Capacity By Two And Half Times In Last 6 years
Adani Group ranks #1 global solar power generation asset owner
Maruti Suzuki commissions 5 MW carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram
Sterling & Wilson Solar's US arm bags 194 MW solar project worth USD 99 mn
India Has Fastest-growing Renewable Energy Capacity Addition In World
-
Orient Cement has entered into Share Purchase, Subscription and Shareholder's Agreement with AMPSolar Technology and AMPSolar Systems on 03 December 2020 for acquisition of 26% stake in the share capital of AMPSolar Systems for putting up the solar power plant with capacity of 13.5 MW, under Captive Scheme.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU