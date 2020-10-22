Oriental Aromatics at record high; soars 43% in five days

Oriental Aromatics jumped 13.47% to Rs 508.25, extending its winning run to fifth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Oriental Aromatics have soared 42.53% in five trading days from its previous closing low of Rs 356.60 on 15 October 2020. The stock hit a record high of Rs 525 on in intraday trade today.

The company reported Q2 September 2020 earnings after market hours on 20 October 2020. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 24.4% to Rs 33.25 crore on 10% decline in net sales to Rs 183.83 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 116% to Rs 44.63 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. The company paid a total tax of Rs 11.4 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Consolidated EBITDA jumped 78.2% year-on-year to Rs 49 crore in Q2 September 2020. EBITDA margin improved to 26.66% in Q2 September 2020 from 13.47% in Q2 September 2019.

The company said it witnessed a healthy demand for all the products during the quarter with gradual lifting of the lockdown. Production volumes on a year on year basis were better for most of the products. Improvement in sales realizations along with stabilized raw material prices have significantly improved profit margins on Q-o-Q as well as on a Y-o-Y basis. As on 30 September 2020 cash from operations stood at Rs 35.40 crore. The company reduced its net debt further by Rs 33.30 crore to Rs 17.50 crore.

Oriental Aromatics is one of the largest Indian manufacturers of a variety of aroma chemicals, camphor, fragrances and flavours.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)