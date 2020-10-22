Volumes soar at Star Cement Ltd counter

Star Cement Ltd clocked volume of 26.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 30.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85446 shares

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 October 2020.

Star Cement Ltd clocked volume of 26.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 30.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85446 shares. The stock gained 4.13% to Rs.87.00. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd registered volume of 134.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 28.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 18.97% to Rs.80.60. Volumes stood at 17.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd saw volume of 93575 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6853 shares. The stock increased 5.08% to Rs.2,761.30. Volumes stood at 9902 shares in the last session.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 82.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.68% to Rs.65.20. Volumes stood at 26.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.98% to Rs.29.75. Volumes stood at 9.04 lakh shares in the last session.

