Ashok Leyland gallops on launching BOSS LX and LE trucks

Ashok Leyland rose 4.17% to Rs 78.60 after the company launched the BOSS LE and LX Trucks, with i-Gen6 BS-VI technology in BS6.BOSS Brand has been one of the leading brands, from Ashok Leyland, in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) segment. These two vehicles will address the 11.1 tonne to 14.05 tonne Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) market.
Customers can choose from multiple combinations - Loading span from 14ft to 24 ft and body type options of high side deck, fixed side deck, drop side deck, cab chassis, container and tipper. Prices of BOSS LE and LX start from Rs 18 lakhs, ex-showroom Mumbai/Delhi/Chennai.
Shares of Ashok Leyland have gained 5.57% in three trading sessions.
Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU