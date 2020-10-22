Healthcare stocks slip

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 176.24 points or 0.89% at 19572.56 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 4.69%), Syngene International Ltd (down 4.29%),Poly Medicure Ltd (down 3.51%),Aarti Drugs Ltd (down 2.97%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 2.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hikal Ltd (down 2.78%), Biocon Ltd (down 2.23%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.01%), Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (down 1.93%), and Shalby Ltd (down 1.7%).

On the other hand, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.88%), Sanofi India Ltd (up 1.69%), and Ipca Laboratories Ltd (up 1.43%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 200.14 or 0.49% at 40507.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62.3 points or 0.52% at 11875.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.32 points or 0.27% at 14941.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.79 points or 0.3% at 4974.79.

On BSE,1263 shares were trading in green, 1214 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)