Jump Networks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shiva Mills Ltd, Vishal Fabrics Ltd, BSL Ltd and Artemis Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 October 2020.

Jump Networks Ltd crashed 19.95% to Rs 62.4 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd lost 13.46% to Rs 22.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1698 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 299.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

BSL Ltd fell 9.89% to Rs 37.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10589 shares in the past one month.

Artemis Electricals Ltd corrected 7.85% to Rs 59.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30272 shares in the past one month.

