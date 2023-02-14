JUST IN
Shalimar Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 52.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 199.42 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 52.26% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 199.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 205.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales199.42205.78 -3 OPM %7.047.83 -PBDT10.4815.50 -32 PBT5.5011.18 -51 NP3.807.96 -52

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:36 IST

