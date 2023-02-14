Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 52.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 199.42 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 52.26% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 199.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 205.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.199.42205.787.047.8310.4815.505.5011.183.807.96

