Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 52.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 199.42 croreNet profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 52.26% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 199.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 205.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales199.42205.78 -3 OPM %7.047.83 -PBDT10.4815.50 -32 PBT5.5011.18 -51 NP3.807.96 -52
