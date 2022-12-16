Board of Shriram Finance to review resource mobilization plan

-
The Board of Shriram Finance will meet on 24 December 2022 to review resource mobilization plan for raising of funds involving issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures on private placement basis and other methods of borrowing in ordinary course of business and passing necessary resolutions seeking shareholders' approval thereto through postal ballot and/or at Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.
