JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

GMM Pfaudler tumbles on large volumes
Business Standard

Board of Shriram Finance to review resource mobilization plan

Capital Market 

The Board of Shriram Finance will meet on 24 December 2022 to review resource mobilization plan for raising of funds involving issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures on private placement basis and other methods of borrowing in ordinary course of business and passing necessary resolutions seeking shareholders' approval thereto through postal ballot and/or at Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 10:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU