Board of Shriram Finance to review resource mobilization plan

The Board of Shriram Finance will meet on 24 December 2022 to review resource mobilization plan for raising of funds involving issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures on private placement basis and other methods of borrowing in ordinary course of business and passing necessary resolutions seeking shareholders' approval thereto through postal ballot and/or at Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.

