Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd, Bharat Road Network Ltd, BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd and Madhucon Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 February 2019.
Parsvnath Developers Ltd surged 17.36% to Rs 5.34 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60553 shares in the past one month.
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd soared 16.87% to Rs 9.63. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bharat Road Network Ltd spiked 16.47% to Rs 99. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 480 shares in the past one month.
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd exploded 15.70% to Rs 1.99. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12262 shares in the past one month.
Madhucon Projects Ltd gained 13.04% to Rs 5.98. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6220 shares in the past one month.
