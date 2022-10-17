JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Consumer Durables shares edge lower
Business Standard

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 94.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 18.95% to Rs 3815.10 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 94.97% to Rs 534.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 274.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.95% to Rs 3815.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3207.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income3815.103207.30 19 OPM %60.5041.71 -PBDT882.98462.49 91 PBT882.98462.49 91 NP534.74274.27 95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 14:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU