Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 94.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 94.97% to Rs 534.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 274.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.95% to Rs 3815.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3207.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

