The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 17.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.37% to Rs 100.96 croreNet profit of The Anup Engineering declined 17.85% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 100.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales100.9689.05 13 OPM %20.2725.46 -PBDT20.4523.22 -12 PBT17.5120.33 -14 NP12.9315.74 -18
