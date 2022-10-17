The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 17.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.37% to Rs 100.96 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering declined 17.85% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 100.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.100.9689.0520.2725.4620.4523.2217.5120.3312.9315.74

