Oriental Trimex Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shriram Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2019.

Shriram Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2019.

soared 20.00% to Rs 12.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 950 shares in the past one month.

Ltd surged 14.53% to Rs 9.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9739 shares in the past one month.

spiked 12.39% to Rs 24.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1216 shares in the past one month.

jumped 10.94% to Rs 6.49. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3927 shares in the past one month.

gained 9.90% to Rs 9.21. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1236 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)