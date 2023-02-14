Orissa Bengal Carrier standalone net profit rises 29.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.29% to Rs 92.36 crore

Net profit of Orissa Bengal Carrier rose 29.89% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 92.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.92.3670.354.224.324.073.093.272.482.391.84

