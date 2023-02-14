Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 16.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 16.95% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.251.1576.8077.390.970.890.900.790.690.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)