Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 16.95% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amarnath Securities standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security in Jammu and Kashmir
Ashok Leyland to supply 500 buses to Sri Lanka Govt
Swastik Holiday launches New Kashmir Tour Package for 1 night starting at Rs 1299 per person
-
Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 1.25 croreNet profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 16.95% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.251.15 9 OPM %76.8077.39 -PBDT0.970.89 9 PBT0.900.79 14 NP0.690.59 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU