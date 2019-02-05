Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 14.48% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.10% to Rs 212.16 croreNet profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 14.48% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 37.10% to Rs 212.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 154.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales212.16154.75 37 OPM %7.9411.58 -PBDT18.8418.14 4 PBT9.0410.44 -13 NP8.9210.43 -14
