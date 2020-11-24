Outcome of board meeting of LTIDPL IndvIT Services

-
ALSO READ
IndInfravit Trust announces resignation of CFO of LTIDPL IndvIT Services
LTIDPL IndInfravit Trust announces change in CFO
Board of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt.Serv. recommends final dividend
The Investment Trust of India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
The Investment Trust of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Held on 24 November 2020The Board of LTIDPL IndvIT Services, the Investment Manager of IndInfravit Trust at its meeting held on 24 November 2020 has declared distribution of Rs. 2.1598 per unit, for the Trust for the half year ended 30 September 2020. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.230 per unit as interest subject to applicable taxes, Re. 0.8799 per unit as Return of Capital and Re. 0.0479 per unit as other income on surplus funds at trust level, if any.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU