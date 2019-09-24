Outcome of board meeting of M P Agro Industries

Held on 23 September 2019

The Board of M P Agro Industries at its meeting held on 23 September 2019 has approved the following -

- Approved the proposal of opening foreign currency secured LC i.e. letter of credit with bank for the purpose of import.

- Agreement for purchase of Land / Factory shed at Bengaluru for further development of the business of the company.

