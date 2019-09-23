Board of Ador Fontech allots 1.75 crore equity shares under bonus issue

The Board of Ador Fontech on 23 September 2019 has allotted 1.75 crore equity shares of Rs.2 each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 'One bonus equity share for every One equity share held by the Member(s)', whose name(s) appear in the Register of Members/List of beneficial owners as on 21 September 2019, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs.7,00,00,000 consisting of 3,50,00,000 number of equity shares of Rs.2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)