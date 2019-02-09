Pacific Industries standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 71.09% to Rs 24.62 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 71.09% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales24.6214.39 71 OPM %3.299.73 -PBDT1.410.90 57 PBT0.160.03 433 NP0.130.03 333

