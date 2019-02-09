Pacific Industries standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pacific Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
China defers Tonga's loan payments as Pacific nation signs up to Belt and Road - Tongan official
Nandita Das to receive FIAPF Award
China says will keep providing aid to Pacific for sustainable development
-
Sales rise 71.09% to Rs 24.62 croreNet profit of Pacific Industries rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 71.09% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales24.6214.39 71 OPM %3.299.73 -PBDT1.410.90 57 PBT0.160.03 433 NP0.130.03 333
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU