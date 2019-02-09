JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

PSP Projects standalone net profit rises 41.37% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Shankara Building Products standalone net profit declines 80.52% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.52% to Rs 530.87 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products declined 80.52% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 530.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 561.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales530.87561.89 -6 OPM %2.814.43 -PBDT6.1718.49 -67 PBT3.8817.39 -78 NP2.2411.50 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements