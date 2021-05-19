Paddy Procurement Rises Around 7.44% On Year

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of over 749.98 lakh metric tonnes (LMTs) of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 705.56 LMT and Rabi Crop 44.42 LMT) upto 17.05.2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 697.09 LMT, marking a rise of around 7.44% on year.

About 111.95 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,41,595.71 Crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)