Paisalo Digital board to mull NCDs issue on 6 July

A special committee of the company's board will meet on 6 July 2022 to consider issuing non-convertible debentures through private placement basis.The meeting of operations and finance committee of Paisalo Digital's board is scheduled on 6 July 2022, to consider and issue unlisted, unsecured, unrated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement basis.
Paisalo Digital is a non-deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company primarily extends business loans to SME/corporates and income generation loans to individuals.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 638.6% to Rs 14.92 crore on a 6.4% rise in net sales to Rs 99.60 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Paisalo Digital rose 0.69% to end at Rs 72.75 on Friday.
