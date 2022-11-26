Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 31.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 5682.27 crore

Net profit of Max Life Insurance Company declined 31.31% to Rs 45.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 5682.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5218.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5682.275218.52-1.36-0.5353.0670.7153.0670.7145.5466.30

