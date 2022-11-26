JUST IN
L&T Finance Holdings concludes sale of L&T Investment Management
Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 31.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 5682.27 crore

Net profit of Max Life Insurance Company declined 31.31% to Rs 45.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 5682.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5218.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5682.275218.52 9 OPM %-1.36-0.53 -PBDT53.0670.71 -25 PBT53.0670.71 -25 NP45.5466.30 -31

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 07:56 IST

