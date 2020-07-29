Parenteral Drugs (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 259.00% to Rs 8.58 crore

Net Loss of Parenteral Drugs (India) reported to Rs 31.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 71.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 259.00% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 114.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 147.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 31.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8.582.3931.8732.03-47.67-387.87-46.06-55.14-32.60-32.77-124.39-112.28-36.92-87.97-141.74-181.40-31.93-71.96-114.07-147.91

