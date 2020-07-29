SpiceJet reports standalone net loss of Rs 807.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 2775.60 crore

Net loss of SpiceJet reported to Rs 807.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 56.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 2775.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2477.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 934.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 316.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.92% to Rs 11989.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8886.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

