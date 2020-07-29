Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 39.21% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.03% to Rs 1512.53 croreNet profit of Manappuram Finance rose 39.21% to Rs 368.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 264.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 1512.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1190.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1512.531190.69 27 OPM %72.7070.75 -PBDT536.69446.71 20 PBT492.29407.14 21 NP368.11264.43 39
