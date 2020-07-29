Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 39.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 27.03% to Rs 1512.53 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 39.21% to Rs 368.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 264.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 1512.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1190.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

