JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Manappuram Finance standalone net profit rises 67.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 39.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.03% to Rs 1512.53 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 39.21% to Rs 368.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 264.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 1512.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1190.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1512.531190.69 27 OPM %72.7070.75 -PBDT536.69446.71 20 PBT492.29407.14 21 NP368.11264.43 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 15:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU