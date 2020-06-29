JUST IN
Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit rises 466.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation rose 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.70% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.260.13 100 0.980.65 51 OPM %30.77-92.31 -24.49-4.62 - PBDT0.230.04 475 0.870.58 50 PBT0.210.02 950 0.770.48 60 NP0.170.03 467 0.730.46 59

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:17 IST

