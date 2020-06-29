Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit rises 466.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation rose 466.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.70% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.260.130.980.6530.77-92.3124.49-4.620.230.040.870.580.210.020.770.480.170.030.730.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)