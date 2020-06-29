Prima Industries standalone net profit declines 45.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 203.04% to Rs 7.97 crore

Net profit of Prima Industries declined 45.90% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 203.04% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.63% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 88.09% to Rs 17.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7.972.6317.069.070.8826.2416.7131.200.520.733.332.890.330.542.602.170.330.612.592.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)