Pasari Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Pasari Spinning Mills declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 16:40 IST

