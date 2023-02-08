Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 399.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.56% to Rs 303.07 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) rose 399.57% to Rs 34.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.56% to Rs 303.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 204.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

